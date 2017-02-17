BRIEF-Inevo April revenue up at SEK 4 million
* APRIL REVENUE SEK 4 MILLION VERSUS SEK 0.9 MILLION YEAR AGO
Feb 17 Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd
* It is expected that group will record net loss in range of RMB950 million to RMB1 billion for year ended december 31, 2016
* Group's overall bottom line result for 2016 was primarily impacted by marketing expenses of Tao Piao Piao
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)