BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 8 Alico Inc
* Alico, Inc. announces second quarter and six month financial results for fiscal year 2017 highlighted by $4.1 million of net income, $19.6 million of EBITDA, and $2.7 million of net cash used in operating activities for the six months of fiscal year 2017
* Q2 earnings per share $0.70
* Q2 total operating revenues $56.2 million versus $71.9 million
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.