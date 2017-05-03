May 3 Align Technology Inc

* Align Technology announces $50 million accelerated stock repurchase program

* Align Technology Inc - repurchase of $50 million of Align's common stock part of company's $300 million stock repurchase program announced on April 28, 2016

* Align Technology Inc - Align has agreed to repurchase $50 million of its common stock through Wells Fargo, with an initial delivery of about 261,000 shares

* Align Technology - transaction is expected to be completed approximately three months from may 3, 2017 and will be funded with company's cash on hand