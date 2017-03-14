March 14 Alimentation Couche Tard Inc:
* Alimentation Couche Tard announces its results for its
third quarter of fiscal year 2017
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.50
* Alimentation Couche Tard Inc- revenues were $11.4 billion
for Q3 of fiscal 2017, up by $2.1 billion or 22.3%, compared
with corresponding quarter of fiscal 2016
* Alimentation Couche Tard Inc - closing of CST acquisition
deal is now anticipated to be in early fiscal year 2018
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.53 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $11.18
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Alimentation Couche Tard Inc - same-store merchandise
revenues increased by 1.9 percent in U.S. and by 2.5pct in
Europe and decreased by 0.9 percent in Canada
