BRIEF-Diebold Nixdorf agrees to sell legacy Diebold business in UK to Cennox Group
* Diebold Nixdorf satisfies CMA requirements, enabling fully integrated presence in U.K. and Ireland
June 28 Alio Gold Inc-
* Alio Gold Inc announces C$50,000,000 bought deal offering of units
* Alio Gold Inc says to sell on a bought deal basis 8 million units of company at a price of c$6.25 per unit
* Alio Gold Inc says net proceeds of offering will be used by company to advance its ana paula project
* Alio Gold Inc - bought deal offering of 8 million units of company at a price of c$6.25 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Our report finds that proposed transaction raises public interest concerns relating to media plurality