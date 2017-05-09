May 9 ALIOR BANK SA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 82.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 80.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME 640.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 412.5 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME 137.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 87.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO