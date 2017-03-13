Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
March 13 Alior Bank SA:
* Sees net interest margin at 4.5 percent in 2020, ROE at 14 percent
* Sees cost to income ratio at 39 percent in 2020, compared to 49 percent in 2016
* Plans overall >40 percent end-to-end sales in digital channels in 2020
* Plans to reach dividend pay-out capacity by 2020 assuming current regulatory environment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.