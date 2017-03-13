March 13 Alior Bank SA:

* Sees net interest margin at 4.5 percent in 2020, ROE at 14 percent

* Sees cost to income ratio at 39 percent in 2020, compared to 49 percent in 2016

* Plans overall >40 percent end-to-end sales in digital channels in 2020

* Plans to reach dividend pay-out capacity by 2020 assuming current regulatory environment