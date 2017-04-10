April 10 AlixPartners:

* Statement regarding Jaeger in administration

* Peter Saville, Ryan Grant, Catherine Williamson of AlixPartners appointed joint administrators over Jaeger, Jaeger Shops, Jaeger Company’s Shops, The Jaeger Co

* Appointment made at request of Jaeger's directors after co being unable to attract suitable offers despite sales process

* "Regrettably despite an extensive sales process it has not been possible to identify a purchaser for the business"

* At time of appointment co employs approximately 680 staff across its 46 stores, 63 concessions, head office in London and logistics function in Kings Lynn