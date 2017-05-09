BRIEF-Aurora Optoelectronics' two shareholders cut stake in the company
* Says two shareholders have cut 2.1 percent stake in the company between June 20, 2016 and October 15, 2016
May 9 ALK-ABELLO A/S
* Q1 TOTAL REVENUE DKK 789 MILLION VERSUS DKK 848 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 EBITDA DKK 140 MILLION VERSUS DKK 277 MILLION YEAR AGO
* FULL-YEAR REVENUE IS PROJECTED AT DKK 2.8-3.0 BILLION (2016: DKK 3.0 BILLION)
* 2017 OPERATING PROFIT (EBITDA) IS EXPECTED TO RETURN TO 2015-LEVELS BEFORE PARTNER INCOME AT APPROXIMATELY DKK 300 MILLION (2016: DKK 642 MILLION)
* FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE IS UNCHANGED FROM 2016 ANNUAL REPORT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 20 Private equity firm Pamplona Capital Management is nearing a deal to buy contract drug research firm Parexel International Corp for $4.6 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.