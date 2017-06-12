June 12 Alkermes Plc

* Alkermes announces initiation of study 217 for ALKS 5461 for treatment of major depressive disorder

* ‍phase 3B study designed to further evaluate ALKS 5461's potential benefits on mood domains regulated by endogenous opioid modulation​

* ‍Company reiterates plans to submit new drug application to FDA by year-end 2017​