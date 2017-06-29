BRIEF-Alkermes announces positive preliminary topline results

2 Min Read
June 29 (Reuters) - Alkermes Plc:
* Alkermes announces positive preliminary topline results from phase 3 antipsychotic efficacy study of ALKS 3831 for treatment of schizophrenia
* Alkermes Plc - study met prespecified primary endpoint
* Alkermes - ALKS 3831 demonstrating statistically significant reductions from baseline in positive and negative syndrome scale scores versus placebo
* Alkermes Plc - study also met its key secondary endpoint
* Alkermes - enlighten-2, six-month phase 3 study evaluating weight gain profile of olanzapine compared to ALKS 3831, is ongoing with data expected in 2018
