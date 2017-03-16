March 16 Alkermes Plc

* Alkermes Plc says initiates phase 3 gastrointestinal tolerability study of ALKS 8700 for treatment of multiple sclerosis

* Alkermes Plc says plans to submit a new drug application (NDA) for ALKS 8700 for treatment of RRMS to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2018