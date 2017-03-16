Lenovo's struggling mobile business sets sites on high-end market
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit
March 16 Alkermes Plc
* Alkermes Plc says initiates phase 3 gastrointestinal tolerability study of ALKS 8700 for treatment of multiple sclerosis
* Alkermes Plc says plans to submit a new drug application (NDA) for ALKS 8700 for treatment of RRMS to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit
SAO PAULO, May 28 Brazilian federal prosecutors on Sunday made a new offer to JBS SA's controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, that it pay a 10.99 billion real ($3.37 billion) fine for its role in massive corruption scandals.