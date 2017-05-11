May 11All About Inc

* Says unit All About Navi, Inc. signed a business and capital alliance agreement with Nippon Television Network Corporation, on May 11

* Says the co will transfer 257 shares, and unit will issue 386 shares to Nippon Television Network Corporation, on June 1

* Says voting power in the unit will be lowered to 46.4 percent from 90 percent

