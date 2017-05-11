BRIEF-CIRRB renounces buying iAlbatros Group shares
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT CENTRUM INNOWACYJNYCH ROZWIAZAN BIOMEDYCZNYCH SA (CIRB) RENOUNCED ITS DECISION TO BUY COMPANY'S SHARES FROM MAY 26
May 11All About Inc
* Says unit All About Life Marketing, Inc. will fully acquire MUSE & Co.,Ltd , which is engaged in the operation of website MUSE & Co., at the price of 53 million yen, on May 16
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/6IxDXX
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* xG Technology's Vislink business receives orders valued at $250,000 from local television stations for high-performance digital microwave systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: