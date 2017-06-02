June 2 KINDY SA:

* ALL COMPANIES OF GROUPE KINDY, INCLUDING KINDY SA, THE HOLDING COMPANY LISTED ON ALTERNEXT, WILL SOON BE PLACED UNDER LEGAL LIQUIDATION

* TRADING OF KINDY SA SHARES WILL NOT RESUME

* TRIBUNAL DE COMMERCE DE BEAUVAIS APPROVES THE TAKEOVER OF THE ASSETS OF THE KINDY GROUP