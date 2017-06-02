BRIEF-Honda, Toyota, Nissan to continue to financially support Takata after bankruptcy filing - Nikkei
* Honda Motor, Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor will continue to financially support Takata after it files for bankruptcy protection - Nikkei
June 2 KINDY SA:
* ALL COMPANIES OF GROUPE KINDY, INCLUDING KINDY SA, THE HOLDING COMPANY LISTED ON ALTERNEXT, WILL SOON BE PLACED UNDER LEGAL LIQUIDATION
* TRADING OF KINDY SA SHARES WILL NOT RESUME
* TRIBUNAL DE COMMERCE DE BEAUVAIS APPROVES THE TAKEOVER OF THE ASSETS OF THE KINDY GROUP Source text: bit.ly/2qKot2r Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Honda Motor, Toyota Motor and Nissan Motor will continue to financially support Takata after it files for bankruptcy protection - Nikkei
* Sears Canada obtains creditor protection under CCAA; will continue executing its reinvention