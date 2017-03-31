March 31 All For One Steeb AG:

* All For One Steeb AG, will bolster its KWP subsidiary by acquiring all the shareholdings of inside Unternehmensberatung GmbH, Oldenburg, effective April 1, 2017, and enlarge its HR digital transformation portfolio

* Transaction will be funded using company's own capital resources Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)