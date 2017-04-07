BRIEF-Global Daily Fantasy Sports says purchased Mondogoal Limited's operating assets
* Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. acquires Mondogoal, a leader in daily fantasy sports, renews agreement with operators Lottomatica & Sisal
April 7 All Winner Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees net loss for FY 2017 Q1 to be 5 million yuan to 9 million yuan, compared to net profit in FY 2016 Q1(39 million yuan)
* Says decreased revenue and increased R&D fees as main reasons for the forecast
* Changyou.com announces formation of independent special committee to review preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company