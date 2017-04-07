April 7 All Winner Technology Co Ltd :

* Sees net loss for FY 2017 Q1 to be 5 million yuan to 9 million yuan, compared to net profit in FY 2016 Q1(39 million yuan)

* Says decreased revenue and increased R&D fees as main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rvRHTK

