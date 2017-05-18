BRIEF-Navidea enters exclusive license, distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
May 18 Allahabad Bank
* Says approved raising of equity capital worth up to INR 20 billion
* Allahabad bank - approved raising additional tier 1 capital worth up to INR 20 billion and tier 2 capital worth up to INR 10 billion during FY 2017-2018 Source text - (bit.ly/2rtLYtE) Further company coverage:
* Navidea enters exclusive license and distribution agreement for India with Sayre Therapeutics
* India's Canara Bank says seeks interests from banks to advise on sale of its stake in CARE Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Mumbai newsroom)