Nikkei slips as yen gains, but still manages weekly rise
TOKYO, May 26 Japan's Nikkei share average extended losses as the yen's gains against the dollar accelerated on Friday, though the benchmark index still managed to cap off a winning week.
May 2 Allahabad Bank
* Retirement of Rakesh Sethi, chairman and managing director from bank's services upon superannuation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 26 Japan's Nikkei share average extended losses as the yen's gains against the dollar accelerated on Friday, though the benchmark index still managed to cap off a winning week.
* Profit in March quarter last year was 241.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 334 million rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qUXxvu) Further company coverage: