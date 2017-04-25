US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
April 25 Allcargo Logistics Ltd
* Allcargo Logistics clarifies on news item "allcargo logistics, Concor ink pact for rail connectivity"
* Says not inked any pact with Container Corp of India Source text: (bit.ly/2puW8MF) Further company coverage:
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)