FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 17 hours
BRIEF-Alleghany enters 5 year credit agreement of up to $300 mln
#RBIPolicyReview
#Apple
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
Markets
Strongman trades trump democratic deficits in 2017
Duterte calls North Korea's Kim a "fool" over nuclear ambitions
ASIA
Duterte calls North Korea's Kim a "fool" over nuclear ambitions
Kohli confirms Rahul's return
SPORTS
Kohli confirms Rahul's return
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 1, 2017 / 7:30 PM / in 17 hours

BRIEF-Alleghany enters 5 year credit agreement of up to $300 mln

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Alleghany Corp:

* On July 31, co entered into 5 year credit agreement with lenders party thereto & U.S. Bank National Association - SEC filing

* Credit agreement provides for unsecured revolving credit facility in aggregate principal amount of up to $300 million

* ‍Credit facility is scheduled to expire on July 31, 2022, unless earlier terminated - SEC filing​

* Credit agreement replaced previous four-year credit agreement which provided for unsecured revolving credit facility of up to $200 million Source text - (bit.ly/2uhrmVu) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.