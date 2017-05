March 7 Allegiant Travel Co

* Allegiant reports february 2017 traffic

* Allegiant Travel Co - feb total system revenue passenger miles 817.8 million, up 4.4%

* Allegiant Travel Co - maintaining q1 trasm guidance of a year over year decrease between 3.5 and 1.5 percent versus q1

* Allegiant Travel Co -february total system load factor 79.7 percent versus 84.0 percent

* Sees q1 system asm up 11 to 13 percent

* Sees q2 system asm up 11 to 15 percent

* Allegiant Travel Co says feb total system available seat miles 1.03 billion versus 932 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: