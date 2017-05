April 10 Allegiant Travel Co -

* Allegiant reports march 2017 traffic

* Still expect q2 trasm to be positive

* Also guiding q3 asms to grow between three and seven percent

* "Still on schedule to grow full year 2017 asms between eight and twelve percent"

* Says March total system load factor 82.7% versus 86.5%

* Revised q1 2017 trasm guidance negative 4.8 percent to negative 4.4 percent

* Sees q1 2017 cost per available seat mile excluding fuel (casm-ex fuel) in range 11.6% to 12.0%

* Sees q1 2017 fixed fee revenue and other revenue $18.4 million to $19.4 million