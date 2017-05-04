BRIEF-Tractor Supply enters into an incremental term loan agreement
* Tractor Supply Co says on June 15, 2017, entered into an incremental term loan agreement
May 4 Allegiant Travel Co:
* April scheduled service RPM 922.4 million versus 793.8 million
* Allegiant reports April 2017 traffic
* Number of passengers in April 1,024,044 up 20.3% Source text for Eikon: [nPn6S5b9Ba Further company coverage:
* Tractor Supply Co says on June 15, 2017, entered into an incremental term loan agreement
* On June 15, co, units entered into a loan and security agreement with Access National Bank