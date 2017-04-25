BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Allegiant Travel Co-
* Allegiant Travel Company first quarter 2017 financial results
* Qtrly earnings per share $2.50
* Qtrly total operating revenue $375.8 million versus $348.6 million
* Says Q2 2017 casm ex fuel is expected to increase between thirteen and fifteen percent versus same period last year
* Says full year 2017 casm ex fuel is expected to increase between nine and twelve percent, higher than prior guidance
* Allegiant Travel Co says full year capex guidance (excluding airbus deferred heavy maintenance) is expected to be $521 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.