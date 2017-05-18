May 18 Allegiant Travel Co

* On May 15, 2017, co through unit, borrowed $34 million under a loan agreement secured by one newly manufactured Airbus A320 aircraft

* Note bears interest at a floating rate based on LIBOR and will be payable in quarterly installments through may 2027

* Proceeds from loan will be used to pay remaining purchase price for aircraft