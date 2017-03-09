March 10 Allegra Orthopaedics Ltd:

* Will issue up to 9.8 million ordinary shares in capital of the co (new shares) at an issue price of $0.125 (12.5 cents) per share

* New shares will be offered to eligible shareholders on basis of two new shares for every fifteen fully paid ordinary shares held

* Offer issue price of $0.125 (12.5 cents) per new share represents a 51.9% discount

* If fully subscribed, the offer will raise up to approximately $1.2 million before transaction costs

