US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St higher as banks rise; ECB comment reassessed
June 28 Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday as financial stocks rose and after a report that investors overreacted to ECB chief Mario Draghi's view on fiscal stimulus.
June 27 Allergan Plc:
* Allergan plc - announced launch of over-the-counter artificial tear refresh optive mega-3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Accenture acquires Intrepid, expands capabilities to help brands transform mobile user experiences as connected devices soar