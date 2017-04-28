BRIEF-Century Casinos files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln
* Century Casinos Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2r4RD9K Further company coverage:
April 28 Allergan Plc
* Allergan successfully completes zeltiq® aesthetics acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Century Casinos Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2r4RD9K Further company coverage:
* Is effecting a 1 for 14 reverse stock split of its common stock