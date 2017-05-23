May 23 Allergan Plc

* Allergan announces pricing of public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt

* Allergan plc - has priced an offering of eur 2.7 billion aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes in 4 tranches

* Allergan plc - notes will be issued by its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, allergan funding scs