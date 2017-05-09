May 9 Allergan Plc:

* Allergan reports solid start to 2017 with 5 pct increase in first quarter GAAP net revenues to $3.6 billion

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $3.35

* Q1 revenue $3.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.54 billion

* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $7.85

* Sees FY total net revenues $15,800 – $16,000 million

* Company raises full year 2017 guidance

* Sees FY net loss per share $9.70 - $10.20

* Sees FY research and development expense to be about $2.1 billion

* Sees 2017 non-GAAP net income per share $15.85 - $16.35

* FY2017 earnings per share view $16.05, revenue view $15.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $3.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S