May 9 Allergan Plc:
* Allergan reports solid start to 2017 with 5 pct increase in first quarter GAAP net revenues to $3.6 billion
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $3.35
* Q1 revenue $3.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.54 billion
* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations $7.85
* Sees FY total net revenues $15,800 – $16,000 million
* Company raises full year 2017 guidance
* Sees FY net loss per share $9.70 - $10.20
* Sees FY research and development expense to be about $2.1 billion
* Sees 2017 non-GAAP net income per share $15.85 - $16.35
* FY2017 earnings per share view $16.05, revenue view $15.73 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $3.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
