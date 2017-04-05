April 5 Allergan Plc

* Allergan reports topline Phase II data supporting advancement of Botox® (onabotulinumtoxina) for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD)

* Allergan Plc - Botox 30 U dose demonstrated numerically superior efficacy in madrs total score compared to placebo

* Allergan Plc - Both secondary efficacy variables (CGI-S and HAMD-17) showed numerically superior efficacy over placebo in Phase II study

* Allergan Plc - 50 units of Botox did not demonstrate superior efficacy over placebo in Phase II study

* Allergan Plc - Both 30 units and 50 units of Botox were well tolerated in Phase II study

* Allergan - Plan to move forward and develop a Phase 3 program for a potential new treatment option for patients adults with major depressive disorder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: