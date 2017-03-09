UPDATE 1-Britain says some of Manchester bomber's network potentially still at large
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds detail on plots, comments on internet firms)
March 9 Allgeier SE:
* Consolidated sales of the continuing business in fiscal year 2016 rose compared to the previous year to 497.5 million euros ($526.50 million) (previous year: 445.7 million euros)
* FY preliminary group EBITDA of the continuing business rose by 34 percent to 31.6 million euros (previous year: 23.5 million euros)
* At 17.9 million euros, EBIT for FY was 60 percent higher than in the previous year (previous year: 11.2 million euros)
* Operating group EBITDA of the continuing business is expected to grow slightly disproportionately in the order of 10 percent in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9449 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds detail on plots, comments on internet firms)
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.