June 6 ALLGEIER SE:

* INTENDS CAPITAL INCREASE TO FINANCE FURTHER GROWTH INVESTMENTS

* SHARE CAPITAL IS TO BE INCREASED FROM CURRENTLY EUR 9,071,500.00 BY UP TO JUST UNDER 10% TO UP TO EUR 9,978,649.00 BY ISSUING UP TO 907,149 SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)