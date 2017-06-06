Soccer-Egypt forward Salah joins Liverpool
LONDON, June 22 Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah has completed his move to Liverpool from AS Roma, the Premier league club said on Thursday.
June 6 ALLGEIER SE:
* INTENDS CAPITAL INCREASE TO FINANCE FURTHER GROWTH INVESTMENTS
* SHARE CAPITAL IS TO BE INCREASED FROM CURRENTLY EUR 9,071,500.00 BY UP TO JUST UNDER 10% TO UP TO EUR 9,978,649.00 BY ISSUING UP TO 907,149 SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Accenture - based on current and projected future demand, increased headcount to about 411,000 as of May 31 versus about 375,000 as of May 31, 2016 - SEC filing