BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
April 6 Allgeier SE:
* Is negotiating with Ciber insolvency administrator about continuing the business of German Ciber companies
* Draft agreement envisages Allgeier taking over customer relationships as well as further assets
* Joint goal is to sign a contractual agreement by end of this week Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION