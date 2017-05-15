BRIEF-General Electric signs services agreement with Jordan’s Samra Electric Power Company
* General Electric Co signs a multi-year services agreement with Jordan’s samra electric power company
May 15 Alliance Data Systems Corp
* Alliance Data provides card services performance update for april 2017
* Says april net charge-offs as a percentage of average receivables 7.4 percent
* Says April delinquency rate 4.7 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Charges follow 5-year investigation (Adds context, no comment from lawyer)