Italian court overturns Uber ban
ROME, May 26 A Rome court annulled a short-lived ban on ride-hailing app Uber on Friday in the latest twist to a battle between the San Francisco-based multinational and Italy's traditional taxi cabs.
April 20 Alliance Data Systems Corp
* Alliance data reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $2.58
* Q1 earnings per share view $3.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $7.7 billion
* Q1 core earnings per share $3.91
* Alliance data systems corp - qtrly revenue $1,879 million versus $1,676 million last year
* Sees 2017 revenue of $7.7 billion and core eps of $18.50
* Alliance data systems corp - annual guidance is for revenue of $7.7 billion and core eps of $18.50.
* Q1 revenue view $1.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $18.49, revenue view $7.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Mark Learmonth, CFO and a director of company has purchased a total of 14,280 shares in company at a price of £0.97 per share