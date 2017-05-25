UPDATE 1-China's authorities tighten noose around online video content
* Analysts say internet companies can adjust to new rules (Recasts, adds context, analyst comment, user comments)
May 25 Alliance Data Systems Corp:
* Alliance Data's card services business and Signet Jewelers announce strategic long-term agreement for private label credit card services; agree to purchase of approximately $1 billion prime-only credit quality portion of signet's total private label portfolio
* Alliance Data - to acquire portion of Signet's credit card portfolio consisting of prime-only credit quality accounts totaling about $1 billion in receivables Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Analysts say internet companies can adjust to new rules (Recasts, adds context, analyst comment, user comments)
LONDON, June 23 Investors pulled $7.7 billion from U.S. equities, the biggest outflows in five weeks, data from Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) showed on Friday, reversing the previous week's bumper inflows as bears battled with the bulls.