May 31 Alliance Financial Group Bhd

* Qtrly profit attributable 117.4 million rgt

* Qtrly revenue 367.3 million rgt

* Year-Ago qtrly revenue 352.7 million rgt; year-ago qtrly net profit 129.8 million rgt

* The group proposed a second interim dividend of 7.5 sen per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)