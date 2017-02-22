BRIEF-Getin Holding to increase capital by 27.8 mln zlotys
* TO VOTE ON JUNE 27 CAPITAL INCREASE OF 27.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VIA ISSUE OF SERIES C SHARES
Feb 22 Alliance Financial Group Bhd
* qtrly net profit 129.7 million rgt
* qtrly revenue 378.6 million rgt
* year ago, qtrly net profit 135.6 million rgt, qtrly revenue 361.2 million rgt
* no dividend has been declared during the third financial quarter and nine months ended 31 december 2016.
* profitability for the financial year 2017 is expected to remain broadly consistent with the previous financial year Source text (bit.ly/2mkquf6) Further company coverage:
* COMPANY SHALL PAY A GROSS DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.02 PER ORDINARY SHARE TO ITS ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS.