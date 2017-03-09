March 10 Alliance Healthcare Services Inc

* Alliance Healthcare Services Inc - company reported revenue totaling $129.4 million for q4, a $5.1 million or 4.1% increase over q4 of last year

* Qtrly adjusted net income per share was $0.11, and gaap net loss per share was $0.20 for quarter

* Alliance Healthcare Services Inc sees 2017 revenue $529 million- $540 million

* Alliance Healthcare Services Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures $54 million- $70 million

* Alliance Healthcare Services Inc sees 2017 adjusted ebitda $135 million - $140 million