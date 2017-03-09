WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 10 Alliance Healthcare Services Inc
* Alliance Healthcare Services Inc - company reported revenue totaling $129.4 million for q4, a $5.1 million or 4.1% increase over q4 of last year
* Qtrly adjusted net income per share was $0.11, and gaap net loss per share was $0.20 for quarter
* Alliance Healthcare Services Inc sees 2017 revenue $529 million- $540 million
* Alliance Healthcare Services Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures $54 million- $70 million
* Alliance Healthcare Services Inc sees 2017 adjusted ebitda $135 million - $140 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.