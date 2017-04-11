April 11 Alliance Healthcare Services Inc

* Alliance Healthcare Services - if deal's terminated under certain circumstances, co to pay Tahoe's unit expense reimbursement amount equal to $1.5 million

* Alliance Healthcare Services - if deal's terminated under certain circumstances, Tahoe's unit to pay co expense reimbursement amount equal to $4.5 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2ovopRV) Further company coverage: