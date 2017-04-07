BRIEF-U.S. court fines UPS $247 mln over illegal cigarette shipments
* U.S. Judge orders UPS to pay nearly $247 million in damages in New York lawsuit over illegal shipments of cigarettes – Court ruling
April 7 Alliance Holdings GP LP
* Alliance Holdings GP LP - on April 3, unit entered into amendment No. 1 to fourth amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing
* Alliance Holdings GP LP - amendment extends maturity date for approximately $460.5 million in commitments to May 23, 2021 Source text: (bit.ly/2ohDvKV) Further company coverage:
* U.S. Judge orders UPS to pay nearly $247 million in damages in New York lawsuit over illegal shipments of cigarettes – Court ruling
LONDON, May 26 British emergency services are prepared for possible attacks on public events over an upcoming holiday weekend but have no information on specific threats after Monday's bomb attack in Manchester which killed 22, a government minister said.