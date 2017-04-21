BRIEF-Synopsys initiates $100 million accelerated share repurchase agreement
* Synopsys initiates $100 million accelerated share repurchase agreement
April 21 Alliance MMA Inc-
* Alliance MMA-shareholder has filed a lawsuit against company and two of its current officers in united states district court for district of new jersey
* Alliance-Lawsuit alleges violations of federal securities laws, purports to seek damages on behalf of class of all shareholders
* Alliance-Lawsuit purports to seek damages on behalf of class of all shareholders who bought co's stock pursuant or traceable to co's ipo
* Alliance MMA Inc says believes that lawsuit is "without merit" and intends to defend against it
* Alliance MMA Inc - law firm of king & spalding llp has been engaged, co plans to file a motion to dismiss the lawsuit
* Canada Jetlines Ltd - canada Jetlines receives exemption order to facilitate trading by non-Canadians