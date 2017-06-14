June 14 Alliance One International Inc:
* Alliance One International reports fiscal year 2017 and
fourth quarter results
* Q4 loss per share $0.03
* Q4 sales fell 16.7 percent to $609.7 million
* Alliance One International Inc says FY sales are
anticipated to be in a range of approximately $1,900.0 million
to $2,000 million
* Alliance One International Inc sees FY 2018 adjusted
EBITDA in a range of approximately $165.0-$185.0 million
* Alliance One International- looking to FY 2018, global
market conditions are positive, conditions should result in
increased crop sizes in Brazil, Argentina
