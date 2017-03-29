March 29 Alliance Pharma Plc:

* FY pre-tax profit rose 103 percent to 22.2 mln pounds

* FY revenue rose 102 pct to 97.5 million stg

* Final dividend up 10 pct to 0.807 pence per share

* Total dividend up 10 pct to 1.21 pence per share

* Current year has started well and we look forward to building on our foundations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)