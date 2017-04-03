Mother of Uber CEO killed in boating accident -newspaper
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno Bee reported on Saturday.
April 3 Alliance Resource Partners Lp
* Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. announces $500 million offering of senior notes
* Alliance Resource Partners Lp - unit of ARLP, AROP's wholly owned unit intend to offer $500 million in principal amount of senior notes due 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)