BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
May 1 Alliance Resource Partners Lp
* Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Reports year-over-year increases to quarterly coal volumes, revenues, net income and ebitda; maintains quarterly cash distribution of $0.4375 per unit; and raises guidance
* Quarterly revenue rose 11.7 percent to $461.1 million
* Qtrly diluted net income of arlp per limited partner unit $1.10
* Sees 2017 coal production of 38.1 million to 39.1 million tons, sees 2017 coal sales volumes of 38.5 million to 39.5 million tons
* Alliance Resource Partners - sees 2017 revenues (excluding transportation revenues) of $1.78 billion to $1.82 billion, sees 2017 net income of $290 million to $330 million
* Maintaining its previous 2017 guidance for capital expenditures in a range of $145.0 million to $165.0 million
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.75, revenue view $1.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
