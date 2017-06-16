BRIEF-Royal Century Resources says FY revenue HK$54.5 mln versus HK$101.0 mln
* FY loss attributable to owners of co HK$35.0 million versus loss of HK$9.4 million
June 16 Alliance Select Foods International Inc :
* Confirms CEO's statements in news article “Alliance select allots p30-m capex for 2017”published by Business World
* Allocation is for acquisition of equipment to introduce new product lines and expand co's reach in Japan and Middle East Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, June 22 The United States suspended all imports of fresh Brazilian beef on Thursday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said, after a high percentage of shipments failed to pass U.S. safety checks.