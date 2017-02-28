BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
Feb 28 Alliance Trust Plc
* 77.29 percent shareholders vote in favour of authority to repurchase from elliott
* Elliott's shares will be bought back in five tranches, in each case at a price representing a 4.75 per cent. Discount to net asset value per ordinary share
* 83.41 percent shareholders vote in favour of resolution to buyback up to 95,478,576 shares in accordance with repurchase agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.